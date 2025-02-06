Alabama Set for Landmark Execution: The Controversy Surrounding Nitrogen Gas

In Alabama, a historic yet controversial execution is set to take place using nitrogen gas, a method that has sparked substantial debate. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, will face execution for the 1991 murder of Pauline Brown, a crime involving severe violence.

Despite advocates' desperate pleas for intervention, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has remained notably silent on whether Frazier can be transferred back to Michigan, a state devoid of the death penalty. Legal documents reveal Michigan's reluctance to reclaim him.

At the heart of this controversy is the execution method itself. Critics argue the use of nitrogen gas may not act as swiftly as authorities claim, raising ethical questions that hover over the impending execution. Previous cases have prompted descriptions of distress that challenge its purported humaneness.

(With inputs from agencies.)