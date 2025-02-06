Delhi Court Demands Accountability from ED in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has issued a summons to the Enforcement Directorate Director, Rahul Navin, highlighting the agency's shortcomings in providing clear document copies to the accused in a significant Rs 88 crore money laundering case tied to a SEBI cheating scam.

Presiding over the matter, Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami has instructed Navin to make a court appearance on March 26, submitting a written account of the document status meant for the accused individuals.

The directive follows the ED's failure to present legible copies, despite assurances from Deputy Director Dipin Goyal. The judge expressed concern over procedural delays and noted the absence of the ED's legal counsel during a crucial January 25 hearing.

