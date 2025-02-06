China Enhances EU Ties with New Special Envoy

China has selected Lu Shaye as its special representative for European affairs, signaling a move to bolster ties with the EU. Lu, who formerly served as the ambassador to France, will play a pivotal role in enhancing communication and collaboration with European nations.

The appointment was announced by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday, emphasizing China's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration with Europe. The ministry spokesperson elucidated that Lu's efforts would focus on promoting stable and healthy relations between China and the EU.

This strategic appointment aims to address existing challenges and improve bilateral relations between China and Europe, highlighting Beijing's diplomatic initiative in strengthening global partnerships.

