Left Menu

China Enhances EU Ties with New Special Envoy

Lu Shaye, the former Chinese ambassador to France, has been appointed as Beijing's special representative for European affairs. He aims to enhance communication with Europe, promote dialogue, and foster stable China-EU relations, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:07 IST
China Enhances EU Ties with New Special Envoy
Lu Shaye
  • Country:
  • China

China has selected Lu Shaye as its special representative for European affairs, signaling a move to bolster ties with the EU. Lu, who formerly served as the ambassador to France, will play a pivotal role in enhancing communication and collaboration with European nations.

The appointment was announced by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday, emphasizing China's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration with Europe. The ministry spokesperson elucidated that Lu's efforts would focus on promoting stable and healthy relations between China and the EU.

This strategic appointment aims to address existing challenges and improve bilateral relations between China and Europe, highlighting Beijing's diplomatic initiative in strengthening global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025