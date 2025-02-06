Left Menu

Trump-Linked Lido Project Faces Environmental Roadblock in Indonesia

Indonesia's environment ministry has halted MNC Land's Lido project, affiliated with the Trump Organization, due to poor water management. The project, including a planned golf club and hotel, did not comply with environmental impact assessments. The development also planned a movie studio and arts center.

Updated: 06-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:22 IST
Indonesia's environment ministry has intervened to stop the development of the Lido tourism project, linked to President Donald Trump, due to environmental concerns.

The project, run by property firm PT MNC Land, includes plans for a golf club and hotel under the Trump Organization's management. However, authorities cited inadequate rainwater management leading to sedimentation and lake shallowness, as well as non-compliance with prior environmental assessments.

In addition to the proposed golf course and hotel, the Lido project's future amenities were slated to include a movie studio, known as Movieland, and a music and arts center. Responses from PT MNC Land and the Trump Organization remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

