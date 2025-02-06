BSI and British Standards Institution discusses hydrogen standardization

In a significant stride towards bolstering international collaboration on clean energy, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in partnership with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), convened a two-day India-UK Standards Partnership Workshop on Green Hydrogen in New Delhi.

The workshop, which brought together policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders from both nations, aimed to fortify cooperation on hydrogen standardization, focusing on Green Hydrogen Production and Regulations. The event marks a critical milestone in fostering international synergy for clean energy transitions, underscoring the pivotal role of knowledge exchange, standardization, and innovation in shaping a sustainable hydrogen market.

“India and the UK have a shared ambition to become global leaders in green hydrogen, supporting the overarching goal of a net zero future,” stated Ms. Abbey Dorian, Energy Sector Lead at BSI, during her address at the workshop. “This collaboration is not just about setting standards but about paving the way for sustainable energy solutions that benefit both our nations and the global community.”

The workshop is part of a broader schedule of initiatives under the UK Government’s Standards Partnership Programme. This programme aims to amplify the adoption of international standards within India to accelerate economic growth, attract foreign investment, and enhance bilateral trade. A key focus of the event was on establishing safe, scalable, and globally harmonized Regulations, Codes, and Standards (RCS), alongside promoting the adoption of fast-track Publicly Available Specification (PAS) standards and advancing global hydrogen certification processes.

Further aligning with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, the workshop played a crucial role in identifying existing gaps in standards, exploring new areas for development, and fostering connections with global experts. The insights gleaned from international best practices are expected to significantly enhance India’s certification, testing, and standardization frameworks, thereby supporting the development of a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries including Mr. Rajiv Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardization-I) at BIS, Ms. Laura Aylett, Head of Climate and Energy at the British High Commission, and Ms. Abbey Dorian of BSI. Their collective vision emphasized the mutual commitment of India and the UK to foster innovation, drive sustainability, and lead the global green hydrogen sector.

Through this landmark workshop, India and the UK have laid the foundation for a robust partnership in green hydrogen standardization, setting the stage for future collaborations aimed at achieving their shared clean energy aspirations.