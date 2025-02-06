Family Court Orders Maintenance Payment for Minister's Estranged Wife and Child

The family court in Bandra has taken a decisive step, ordering Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde to deliver Rs 2 lakh monthly for the upkeep of his estranged wife and daughter. This development comes amidst unresolved domestic violence allegations that date back to 2020.

The court's interim decision stipulates Rs 1.25 lakh for the wife and Rs 75,000 for the daughter, while dismissing claims concerning their adult son due to his majority status. This ruling reflects ongoing legal battles for Munde, notably involving serious charges against a close associate.

Munde, who serves as Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, remains under intensified scrutiny following recent arrests linked to an extortion case in Beed district. As such, the court's order adds another layer to his complex legal and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)