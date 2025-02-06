Left Menu

Family Court Orders Maintenance Payment for Minister's Estranged Wife and Child

A family court has ordered Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month to his estranged wife and daughter. The court partially allowed the wife's plea under the Domestic Violence Act but denied maintenance for their son, citing he has reached adulthood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:23 IST
Family Court Orders Maintenance Payment for Minister's Estranged Wife and Child
Dhananjay Munde Image Credit: Mumbai Live
  • Country:
  • India

The family court in Bandra has taken a decisive step, ordering Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde to deliver Rs 2 lakh monthly for the upkeep of his estranged wife and daughter. This development comes amidst unresolved domestic violence allegations that date back to 2020.

The court's interim decision stipulates Rs 1.25 lakh for the wife and Rs 75,000 for the daughter, while dismissing claims concerning their adult son due to his majority status. This ruling reflects ongoing legal battles for Munde, notably involving serious charges against a close associate.

Munde, who serves as Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, remains under intensified scrutiny following recent arrests linked to an extortion case in Beed district. As such, the court's order adds another layer to his complex legal and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025