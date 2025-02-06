Left Menu

Greer's Trade Vision: Rebuilding US Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Trump for U.S. trade representative, plans to advocate for a pragmatic U.S. trade policy aimed at revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and ensuring supply chain resilience. Greer emphasizes the importance of such policies for economic security in his Senate confirmation hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:30 IST
Greer's Trade Vision: Rebuilding US Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, is set to champion a practical approach to U.S. trade, focusing on revitalizing manufacturing and strengthening supply chains. In his Senate confirmation hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Greer will highlight the critical nature of resilient supply chains for national security and economic stability.

Greer, a seasoned trade lawyer with direct experience from Trump's first-term trade conflicts with China, will address the Senate Finance Committee. His prepared testimony underscores the importance of reorienting trade policy, which previously received bipartisan backing, and indicates his commitment to work closely with Congress. Greer's past role as chief of staff to former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer furnished him with experience in imposing tariffs on Chinese imports and renegotiating trade deals.

The upcoming hearing marks a crucial moment for financial markets, which have been uneasy after recent tariff actions involving Colombia, Mexico, Canada, and China. In his remarks, Greer will stress the necessity of pragmatic trade policies to decrease inflation, lower unemployment, and enhance household income, as seen in Trump's last administration. Should he be confirmed, Greer aims to pursue strategies that bolster well-paying American jobs and ensure supply chain robustness to safeguard the U.S. economy and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025