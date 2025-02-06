Germany's Court Halts Non-Binary Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns

In a landmark decision on Thursday, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled against the extradition of a non-binary citizen to Hungary, deeming it unlawful. The court upheld the individual's argument that the extradition would contravene the European Union's Charter on Fundamental Rights.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Hungary has faced criticism from Brussels for enacting anti-LGBTQ+ policies. The German national, referred to only as Maja T., was accused of an assault incident in Budapest in early 2023 and had been detained in Berlin on a European arrest warrant.

The German court's ruling emphasized the risk of inhuman or degrading treatment based on Article 4 of the EU Charter. Hungarian authorities have assured that non-binary individuals in their prisons are treated without discrimination, yet the case has sparked significant legal and diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)