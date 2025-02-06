Left Menu

Germany's Court Halts Non-Binary Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns

Germany's Constitutional Court blocked the extradition of a non-binary German citizen to Hungary, citing violations of the EU's Charter on Fundamental Rights. The court highlighted concerns over potential inhumane treatment in Hungarian jails, where anti-LGBTQ+ policies have been introduced under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:55 IST
Germany's Court Halts Non-Binary Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a landmark decision on Thursday, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled against the extradition of a non-binary citizen to Hungary, deeming it unlawful. The court upheld the individual's argument that the extradition would contravene the European Union's Charter on Fundamental Rights.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Hungary has faced criticism from Brussels for enacting anti-LGBTQ+ policies. The German national, referred to only as Maja T., was accused of an assault incident in Budapest in early 2023 and had been detained in Berlin on a European arrest warrant.

The German court's ruling emphasized the risk of inhuman or degrading treatment based on Article 4 of the EU Charter. Hungarian authorities have assured that non-binary individuals in their prisons are treated without discrimination, yet the case has sparked significant legal and diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025