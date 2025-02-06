High-Level Talks: Putin and Trump Meeting Imminent

Preparations for a highly anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have reached an advanced stage, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Leonid Slutsky, who heads the State Duma's international affairs committee, cited this development on Thursday, emphasizing the likelihood that the encounter could occur soon.

The meeting, which could potentially take place as early as February or March, underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two global leaders.

