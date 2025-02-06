Left Menu

High-Level Talks: Putin and Trump Meeting Imminent

Preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are in advanced stages. A senior lawmaker indicated that the meeting is likely to occur soon, possibly in February or March, as reported by Russia's state news agency RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:50 IST
High-Level Talks: Putin and Trump Meeting Imminent
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Preparations for a highly anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have reached an advanced stage, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Leonid Slutsky, who heads the State Duma's international affairs committee, cited this development on Thursday, emphasizing the likelihood that the encounter could occur soon.

The meeting, which could potentially take place as early as February or March, underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

