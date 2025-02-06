Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Veer Bhanpur Highway

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured when a car carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh collided with a parked bus on the Veer Bhanpur Highway, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Police reported that Devendra Pratap Singh, hailing from Bachhwara in Begusarai, Bihar, was en route with his family to Varanasi for religious ceremonies when the accident occurred. Singh and his son-in-law, Amarendra Singh, perished in the crash.

Three other passengers, including Singh's wife, were hospitalized with serious injuries. The Rajatalab police station, led by in-charge Ajit Kumar Verma, has initiated an investigation and the deceased bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations.

