Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Veer Bhanpur Highway

A car accident involving Maha Kumbh pilgrims resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on Veer Bhanpur Highway. Devendra Pratap Singh and his son-in-law died, while three family members were hospitalized. Police are investigating the incident, with post-mortem examinations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Veer Bhanpur Highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured when a car carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh collided with a parked bus on the Veer Bhanpur Highway, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Police reported that Devendra Pratap Singh, hailing from Bachhwara in Begusarai, Bihar, was en route with his family to Varanasi for religious ceremonies when the accident occurred. Singh and his son-in-law, Amarendra Singh, perished in the crash.

Three other passengers, including Singh's wife, were hospitalized with serious injuries. The Rajatalab police station, led by in-charge Ajit Kumar Verma, has initiated an investigation and the deceased bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025