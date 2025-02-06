Resilience Amid the Storm: Gazans Stand Firm

A fierce storm, coupled with geopolitical announcements, tested the resilience of residents in the Gaza Strip. Heavy wind and rain devastated the area, ripping apart makeshift shelters and flooding homes.

Despite the turmoil, many locals pledged to remain on their land amidst news of President Donald Trump's plans for their displacement. Gazans expressed determination, equating the struggle to their deep-rooted connection to the land.

As Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz proposed plans to facilitate relocation, the situation drew strong international scrutiny, highlighting the ongoing dispute and complexities surrounding the Gaza-Israel conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)