Left Menu

Justice for Makhan: Alleged Police Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide

Makhan, a 26-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide after reported police harassment. Separate inquiries have been initiated by authorities. A viral video shows Makhan claiming innocence. Accusations of police torture have surfaced, prompting demands for justice from supporters, including local politician Rameshwar Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:39 IST
Justice for Makhan: Alleged Police Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide
Makhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Makhan, a 26-year-old man accused of militancy involvement, has reportedly taken his own life following alleged police harassment.

Makhan, who hailed from Batodi village, died after purportedly consuming poison. His death has led to separate inquiries by the police and local administration. A viral video shows Makhan declaring his innocence and rejecting any links to terrorism.

Family members claim that excessive police pressure and alleged torture pushed him to suicide. They assert that Makhan and his father were unjustly detained. The district magistrate has called for a magisterial probe, while the police have launched a parallel investigation. Local MLA Rameshwar Singh has expressed strong support for the bereaved family, urging for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025