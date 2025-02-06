Justice for Makhan: Alleged Police Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicide
Makhan, a 26-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide after reported police harassment. Separate inquiries have been initiated by authorities. A viral video shows Makhan claiming innocence. Accusations of police torture have surfaced, prompting demands for justice from supporters, including local politician Rameshwar Singh.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Makhan, a 26-year-old man accused of militancy involvement, has reportedly taken his own life following alleged police harassment.
Makhan, who hailed from Batodi village, died after purportedly consuming poison. His death has led to separate inquiries by the police and local administration. A viral video shows Makhan declaring his innocence and rejecting any links to terrorism.
Family members claim that excessive police pressure and alleged torture pushed him to suicide. They assert that Makhan and his father were unjustly detained. The district magistrate has called for a magisterial probe, while the police have launched a parallel investigation. Local MLA Rameshwar Singh has expressed strong support for the bereaved family, urging for justice.
