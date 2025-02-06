New Faces at Delhi High Court: A Judicial Milestone

The Supreme Court collegium has taken a significant step by approving the appointment of two judicial officers to the Delhi High Court. This decision aims to strengthen the court's judicial capacity.

Chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, the collegium made the appointments official during its meeting on February 5, 2025. Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta are set to join the court's roster.

The Delhi High Court presently has 38 judges, falling short of its authorized strength of 60. With these new appointments, the court moves closer to reaching its full capacity.

