Left Menu

New Faces at Delhi High Court: A Judicial Milestone

The Supreme Court collegium approved the appointment of judicial officers Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court. The collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, aims to address the gap in the court's roster, currently holding 38 judges against the sanctioned 60.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:16 IST
New Faces at Delhi High Court: A Judicial Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium has taken a significant step by approving the appointment of two judicial officers to the Delhi High Court. This decision aims to strengthen the court's judicial capacity.

Chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, the collegium made the appointments official during its meeting on February 5, 2025. Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta are set to join the court's roster.

The Delhi High Court presently has 38 judges, falling short of its authorized strength of 60. With these new appointments, the court moves closer to reaching its full capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025