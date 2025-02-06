New Faces at Delhi High Court: A Judicial Milestone
The Supreme Court collegium approved the appointment of judicial officers Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court. The collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, aims to address the gap in the court's roster, currently holding 38 judges against the sanctioned 60.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court collegium has taken a significant step by approving the appointment of two judicial officers to the Delhi High Court. This decision aims to strengthen the court's judicial capacity.
Chaired by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, the collegium made the appointments official during its meeting on February 5, 2025. Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta are set to join the court's roster.
The Delhi High Court presently has 38 judges, falling short of its authorized strength of 60. With these new appointments, the court moves closer to reaching its full capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Ministers Address Resentment Over Guardian Minister Appointments
Supreme Court Set to Resolve Pension Disparity for Retired Judges
New Appointments to PACDAC: Strengthening NZ’s Leadership in Disarmament and Arms Control
FTSE 100 Stalls Amid Trump's Trade Policy Uncertainty and Earnings Disappointments
Controversial Clemency: Trump Frees Jan. 6 Defendants as Judges React