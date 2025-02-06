Left Menu

Israel's U.N. Departure Sparks Global Concern

The United Nations Special Rapporteur criticized Israel's withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council, describing it as a grave act of hubris. Francesca Albanese stated that Israel's decision exemplifies a lack of accountability, showcasing self-righteousness to the international community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:34 IST
The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories has expressed grave concern over Israel's recent withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Speaking on Thursday, the rapporteur described the move as 'extremely serious'.

Francesca Albanese, in an interview with Reuters, highlighted the decision as a demonstration of 'hubris' and a failure to acknowledge wrongdoing. She emphasized that Israel maintains an attitude of self-righteousness, avoiding accountability.

This withdrawal, according to Albanese, is a signal to the global community that Israel feels it has nothing to answer for, which raises significant international concerns about its commitment to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

