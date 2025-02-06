Israel's U.N. Departure Sparks Global Concern

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories has expressed grave concern over Israel's recent withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Speaking on Thursday, the rapporteur described the move as 'extremely serious'.

Francesca Albanese, in an interview with Reuters, highlighted the decision as a demonstration of 'hubris' and a failure to acknowledge wrongdoing. She emphasized that Israel maintains an attitude of self-righteousness, avoiding accountability.

This withdrawal, according to Albanese, is a signal to the global community that Israel feels it has nothing to answer for, which raises significant international concerns about its commitment to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)