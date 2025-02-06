Delhi High Court Demands Decision on Sainik Farms Regularisation

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Centre, stressing the need for a conclusive decision on the regularisation of Sainik Farms in south Delhi. This comes after prolonged petitions dating back to 2015 have reached a critical point.

Addressing the issue, Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that the matter cannot remain unresolved, highlighting current construction activities and vulnerability to illegal settlement policies. They reprimanded the authorities for failing to act swiftly, especially considering the land's initial purpose to benefit war widows.

The court questioned the Centre's delay and demands a clear policy decision by March. In addition, the petitioners seek permission to make property repairs, placing further pressure on the authorities for a timely resolution.

