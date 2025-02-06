Tragic Death in Police Custody Sparks Investigation

A tragic death in police custody has occurred, raising serious concerns and prompting an investigation into the circumstances. According to reports, a 58-year-old man from Garhi Hisia, named Kedar Singh, died while being questioned by police in Dauki.

Sourced directly from Singh's son, it was highlighted that his father was taken for interrogation relating to a 2023 fraud case. The son claimed that during the questioning at Kabis police outpost, Singh's health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his death inside the facility.

The incident has drawn attention to policing practices and accountability, as authorities, led by Fatehabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep, have commenced a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)