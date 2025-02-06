Modi Highlights Infrastructure Successes and Blasts Congress for Delays
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for delaying infrastructure projects and lauded his government's completion of them. He emphasized economic and educational reforms, including tax exemptions and support for sports, while showcasing the impact of PRAGATI, a governance platform. Modi also stressed youth's role in India's development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party on Thursday, blaming them for hindering infrastructure progress during their tenure. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi highlighted his government's achievements in completing several long-delayed projects, labeling infrastructure development as crucial for national growth.
Projects such as the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railways and Odisha's Haridaspur-Paradip Railway were cited as examples of Congress's delays, now completed under the BJP's leadership. Modi introduced the PRAGATI platform for better governance, which has received praise from global institutions like Oxford.
Modi also addressed economic reforms, showcasing initiatives in the recent budget, and emphasized educational advancements through the new policy and PM-SHRI Schools. He underscored the importance of youth in national progress and detailed the government's efforts in improving the sports ecosystem, which have empowered many athletes, especially women, on the world stage.
