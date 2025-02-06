Knife Attack Shocks West Bengal Government Office

A shocking knife attack at a government office in West Bengal has left four employees injured. Police report that Asit Sarkar, a state employee, launched the assault after a workplace disagreement.

Two of the victims, identified among the injured, remain in serious condition. Sarkar, reportedly seen fleeing the scene, was apprehended by officers and is in custody as investigations continue.

The incident has heightened tensions in the Newtown area, with authorities actively seeking to uncover the rationale behind Sarkar's violent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)