Left Menu

Knife Attack Shocks West Bengal Government Office

A violent incident erupted at a West Bengal government office when employee Asit Sarkar attacked four colleagues with a knife following a disagreement. Sarkar, later apprehended by police, injured four individuals, two of whom are in serious condition. Authorities are probing the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:49 IST
Knife Attack Shocks West Bengal Government Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking knife attack at a government office in West Bengal has left four employees injured. Police report that Asit Sarkar, a state employee, launched the assault after a workplace disagreement.

Two of the victims, identified among the injured, remain in serious condition. Sarkar, reportedly seen fleeing the scene, was apprehended by officers and is in custody as investigations continue.

The incident has heightened tensions in the Newtown area, with authorities actively seeking to uncover the rationale behind Sarkar's violent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025