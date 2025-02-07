Judicial Rebuff: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Blocked

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, a second federal judge in as many days has blocked President Trump's controversial executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

On Thursday in Seattle, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour criticized the administration's approach to constitutional norms, arguing that the President was attempting to unilaterally alter the Constitution through an executive mandate.

This development follows a similar ruling from a Maryland federal judge who issued a nationwide injunction a day earlier regarding a related case. The case involved rights groups and concerns for unborn children of immigrant parents.

