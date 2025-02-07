Left Menu

Judicial Rebuff: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Blocked

Two federal judges have blocked President Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. Judges in Seattle and Maryland halted Trump's executive order, emphasizing the administration's disregard for constitutional procedures. The cases were initiated by concerned rights groups and individuals affected by the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:33 IST
  • United States

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, a second federal judge in as many days has blocked President Trump's controversial executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

On Thursday in Seattle, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour criticized the administration's approach to constitutional norms, arguing that the President was attempting to unilaterally alter the Constitution through an executive mandate.

This development follows a similar ruling from a Maryland federal judge who issued a nationwide injunction a day earlier regarding a related case. The case involved rights groups and concerns for unborn children of immigrant parents.

