Panama Canal Fee Dispute: US Claims Contradicted by Panamanian President
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino refuted the U.S. State Department's claim that U.S. warships could transit the Panama Canal for free. Mulino emphasized that neither he nor the Canal Authority could waive fees, citing constitutional limitations. The dispute involves US strategic interests and concerns over China's influence.
On Thursday, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino firmly denied assertions by the U.S. State Department that an agreement had been reached for U.S. warships to pass through the Panama Canal without incurring fees.
Addressing media, Mulino clarified discussions with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, indicating neither he nor the Canal Authority held the power to alter or waive transit fees, challenging the U.S. claims as erroneous.
The controversy surfaces amid geopolitical tensions, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing concerns over alleged Chinese influence in the canal zone potentially breaching a neutrality treaty, while signaling respect for Panama's legal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
