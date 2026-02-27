Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission Amid Rising Tensions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on a brief visit to Israel early next week as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, the State Department announced Friday.

This diplomatic trip, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, will focus on discussing a range of regional priorities, including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza.

The announcement followed the US Embassy in Jerusalem's decision to implement an 'authorized departure' status, allowing non-essential personnel and family members to leave the country voluntarily at government expense.

