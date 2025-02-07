Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Federal Worker Buyout

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's buyout proposal for federal workers, granting a victory to labor unions. The controversial plan encourages federal employees to resign, but faces legal challenges and widespread criticism amidst protests and fears among government workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 01:48 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Federal Worker Buyout

A U.S. District Judge in Boston has temporarily halted the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers, initially pausing it until Monday. This decision marks an early victory for labor unions that have legally challenged the initiative.

The ruling by Judge George O'Toole pushed back a zero hour deadline set by the administration, which is embarking on an unprecedented effort to revamp the federal bureaucracy. The proposal has sparked protests and allegations of legal violations from unions and Democrats.

Critics argue the buyout offer, which guarantees salaries until October, lacks credibility as it depends on uncertain future funding. Affected workers are now caught in a heightened state of fear and decision-making pressure as they evaluate their options in this volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025