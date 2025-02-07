Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Federal Worker Buyout

A U.S. District Judge in Boston has temporarily halted the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers, initially pausing it until Monday. This decision marks an early victory for labor unions that have legally challenged the initiative.

The ruling by Judge George O'Toole pushed back a zero hour deadline set by the administration, which is embarking on an unprecedented effort to revamp the federal bureaucracy. The proposal has sparked protests and allegations of legal violations from unions and Democrats.

Critics argue the buyout offer, which guarantees salaries until October, lacks credibility as it depends on uncertain future funding. Affected workers are now caught in a heightened state of fear and decision-making pressure as they evaluate their options in this volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)