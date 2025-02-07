Judge Halts Trump Administration's Controversial Federal Worker Buyout

A federal judge in Boston has issued a temporary order halting the Trump administration's contentious buyout program for federal workers, providing a brief reprieve to labor unions fighting the policy. This decision delays the administration's push to initiate widespread governmental restructuring initially set to commence by midnight.

The move by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole comes as mounting concern grows over the buyout plan, which offers salary payments only until October despite uncertainties surrounding fiscal appropriations post-March. Workers were warned by the Education Department that checks could cease abruptly, exacerbating fears over the plan's reliability.

Further complicating the issue, the administration appointed Elon Musk to spearhead a downsizing strategy, leading to new privacy fears as his team seeks access to sensitive personnel data. In response, eight state attorneys general have pledged legal action against this data access initiative, labeling it a threat to personal information protection.

