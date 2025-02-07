Trump Administration Targets Chicago in Sanctuary City Lawsuit

The Trump administration has escalated its fight against sanctuary cities by filing a lawsuit against Chicago and the state of Illinois on Thursday. The federal government argues that local sanctuary laws hinder immigration enforcement by limiting cooperation with federal agents.

The controversial lawsuit aligns with previous threats from the Trump administration to cut federal funding for jurisdictions that resist aligning with federal immigration enforcement. Chicago, known for its robust sanctuary protections, has been a frequent target of President Trump's immigration agenda.

Critics argue that the administration's aggressive legal and political maneuvers are designed to intimidate sanctuary jurisdictions. While some high-profile crimes have sparked debate, studies indicate that undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit violent crimes compared to native-born citizens.

