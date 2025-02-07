Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Chicago in Sanctuary City Lawsuit

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Chicago and Illinois, aiming to challenge their sanctuary city policies which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. This action comes amidst an ongoing effort to pressure jurisdictions to comply with federal immigration laws through legal challenges and funding threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:31 IST
Trump Administration Targets Chicago in Sanctuary City Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has escalated its fight against sanctuary cities by filing a lawsuit against Chicago and the state of Illinois on Thursday. The federal government argues that local sanctuary laws hinder immigration enforcement by limiting cooperation with federal agents.

The controversial lawsuit aligns with previous threats from the Trump administration to cut federal funding for jurisdictions that resist aligning with federal immigration enforcement. Chicago, known for its robust sanctuary protections, has been a frequent target of President Trump's immigration agenda.

Critics argue that the administration's aggressive legal and political maneuvers are designed to intimidate sanctuary jurisdictions. While some high-profile crimes have sparked debate, studies indicate that undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit violent crimes compared to native-born citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025