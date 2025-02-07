Left Menu

Trump Administration's New National Security Strategy: Focus on Cartels Over Russia

The Trump administration's Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, has disbanded Biden-era programs targeting Russian oligarchs, signaling a new focus on combatting cartels and transnational criminal organizations. The decision marks a shift in approach towards Russia, national security, and foreign influence, amidst U.S. pre-election strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:03 IST
In a significant strategic shift, the Trump administration's Justice Department, now under Attorney General Pam Bondi, has dismantled programs launched during the Biden era that targeted the assets of Russian oligarchs. These moves suggest a pivot in national security priorities, particularly concerning Russia.

The department has concluded initiatives such as Task Force KleptoCapture and stopped efforts by the Foreign Influence Task Force, which monitored international influence campaigns. This comes as the U.S. prepares to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming 2024 presidential election from potential foreign interference, particularly from Russia.

In alignment with Bondi's tenure, resources previously allocated to these initiatives are now being redirected towards combating transnational criminal organizations, with a particular emphasis on tackling the fentanyl crisis, a pressing concern due to its significant impact on public health and safety.

