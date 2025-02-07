Left Menu

Interpreter's Gamble: The Million-Dollar Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani

A former Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for embezzling $17 million from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to cover gambling debts. Despite Ohtani's claims of being an unaware victim, Mizuhara impersonated him to authorize illicit bank transfers.

Interpreter's Gamble: The Million-Dollar Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Ippei Mizuhara, once trusted as Ohtani's translator and de facto manager, was found guilty of stealing $17 million to settle gambling debts, as reports from local media indicate.

U.S. District Judge John Holcomb handed down a four years and nine months prison sentence, in line with prosecutors' requests, and ordered Mizuhara to pay restitution of over $18 million. Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax-related charges, admitting to transferring funds from Ohtani's bank account, opened in Phoenix in 2018.

Prosecutors revealed that Mizuhara deceived bank employees by impersonating Ohtani over the phone to authorize wire transfers. While Ohtani, who recently signed a historic contract, was confirmed as an unknowing victim, there are no allegations suggesting his involvement with bookmakers or gambling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

