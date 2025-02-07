Unions Battle Against USAID Cuts Amidst Crisis
The largest U.S. government workers' union and foreign service workers' association have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The case challenges the administration's actions to dismantle USAID, citing these moves as unconstitutional and creating a global humanitarian crisis.
The Trump administration faces a legal challenge as the largest U.S. government workers' union, along with a foreign service workers' association, files a lawsuit to reverse its actions against the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit accuses the administration of unconstitutional and illegal actions, including halting USAID projects and laying off staff. These actions, according to the plaintiffs, are exacerbating a global humanitarian crisis.
Sources revealed to Reuters that the Trump administration plans to retain fewer than 300 USAID employees out of the agency's 10,000-strong workforce, significantly reducing its operational capacity.
