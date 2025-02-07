Left Menu

Unions Battle Against USAID Cuts Amidst Crisis

The largest U.S. government workers' union and foreign service workers' association have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The case challenges the administration's actions to dismantle USAID, citing these moves as unconstitutional and creating a global humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 06:32 IST
Unions Battle Against USAID Cuts Amidst Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration faces a legal challenge as the largest U.S. government workers' union, along with a foreign service workers' association, files a lawsuit to reverse its actions against the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit accuses the administration of unconstitutional and illegal actions, including halting USAID projects and laying off staff. These actions, according to the plaintiffs, are exacerbating a global humanitarian crisis.

Sources revealed to Reuters that the Trump administration plans to retain fewer than 300 USAID employees out of the agency's 10,000-strong workforce, significantly reducing its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025