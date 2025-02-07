Left Menu

Union Sues Trump Over USAID Dismantling

The largest U.S. government workers' union and the American Foreign Service Association have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to halt the dismantling of USAID. The lawsuit claims the actions are unconstitutional, leading to a global humanitarian crisis, and seeks to restore USAID operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 06:48 IST
Union Sues Trump Over USAID Dismantling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The largest union representing U.S. government workers, along with an association of foreign service employees, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The legal action, aimed at reversing the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit alleges that President Donald Trump's orders to halt U.S. foreign aid and suspend USAID projects globally are unconstitutional and illegal. These directives have reportedly shut down agency operations, leading to humanitarian crises worldwide.

Elon Musk, a businessman closely allied with Trump, is mentioned in the lawsuit for overseeing the reduction of USAID's workforce and resources. The legal filing seeks to restore the agency's funding and operations, emphasizing that such drastic actions require congressional authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025