Union Sues Trump Over USAID Dismantling

The largest union representing U.S. government workers, along with an association of foreign service employees, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The legal action, aimed at reversing the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit alleges that President Donald Trump's orders to halt U.S. foreign aid and suspend USAID projects globally are unconstitutional and illegal. These directives have reportedly shut down agency operations, leading to humanitarian crises worldwide.

Elon Musk, a businessman closely allied with Trump, is mentioned in the lawsuit for overseeing the reduction of USAID's workforce and resources. The legal filing seeks to restore the agency's funding and operations, emphasizing that such drastic actions require congressional authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)