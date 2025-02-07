Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal: Fate in Balance

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an ambitious plan for the Gaza Strip, suggesting that Israel hand over the territory to the United States once local conflicts subside and Palestinians are resettled. Trump's proposal, emerging amidst ongoing hostilities, envisages turning Gaza into a bustling region akin to the 'Riviera of the Middle East' without deploying U.S. troops.

Despite initial praise from Israeli officials, Trump's proposal has been met with widespread condemnation across the Middle East. Regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have strongly objected, with critics viewing the plan as a veiled attempt to annex land and displace Palestinian residents. Resistance is also evident from Gaza's local population.

Questions remain over the implementation of Trump's proposal amidst ceasefire negotiations and fragile regional dynamics. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered preparations for voluntary departures of Gaza residents, but logistical challenges and international opposition complicate the notion of large-scale resettlement. As discourse continues, the political and humanitarian repercussions are uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)