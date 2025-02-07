Controversial Cutbacks: The Trump Administration's Plan to Downsize Foreign Aid

The Trump administration is moving ahead with a controversial plan to drastically reduce personnel across US aid projects globally, effectively dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Late Thursday, federal workers' associations launched legal action in a federal court, arguing that President Donald Trump lacks the authority to dissolve an agency backed by congressional legislation.

The plan would see the USAID workforce slashed from approximately 8,000 direct hires and contractors to fewer than 300 staff members. An additional 5,000 locally hired international staff would maintain essential life-saving programs overseas. However, the permanence of these cuts remains unclear, pending the administration's reassessment of its aid programs.

The administration previously ordered most USAID employees stationed abroad to return to the US within 30 days, with travel and relocation expenses covered. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated continued foreign aid, aligning with national interests. Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk, overseeing federal budget cuts, supports integrating USAID functions into the State Department. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, deem the move illegal without Congressional consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)