Left Menu

Thailand's Assurance to Chinese Tourists: Safety First

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is addressing safety concerns for Chinese tourists by emphasizing her Chinese heritage and inspecting security measures. Her diplomatic visit to China focuses on collaboration in various sectors and ensuring tourist safety following incidents of cross-border crime involving Chinese nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:57 IST
Thailand's Assurance to Chinese Tourists: Safety First
prime minister
  • Country:
  • China

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has taken measures to assure Chinese tourists of their safety during their visit. Emphasizing her Chinese roots, she has personally reviewed security protocols to protect Chinese visitors.

The concerns grew after a Chinese actor was abducted in Thailand, highlighting risks faced by the largest foreign tourist group in the country. On her official visit to Beijing, Shinawatra reiterated that Thailand aims to make Chinese citizens feel at home, just as Thai nationals feel in China.

Thailand's efforts to combat transnational crime, such as suspending electricity to Myanmar's border scam centers, have been praised by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shinawatra's emphasis on her Chinese heritage has reassured the Chinese public about their safety in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025