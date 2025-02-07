Thailand's Assurance to Chinese Tourists: Safety First

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has taken measures to assure Chinese tourists of their safety during their visit. Emphasizing her Chinese roots, she has personally reviewed security protocols to protect Chinese visitors.

The concerns grew after a Chinese actor was abducted in Thailand, highlighting risks faced by the largest foreign tourist group in the country. On her official visit to Beijing, Shinawatra reiterated that Thailand aims to make Chinese citizens feel at home, just as Thai nationals feel in China.

Thailand's efforts to combat transnational crime, such as suspending electricity to Myanmar's border scam centers, have been praised by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shinawatra's emphasis on her Chinese heritage has reassured the Chinese public about their safety in Thailand.

