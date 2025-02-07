Fraud Scandal Rocks Ugandan Finance Ministry
Eight officials from Uganda's finance ministry are accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering after a central bank hacking incident resulted in a $21 million loss. The funds, intended for international loan repayments, were redirected abroad. The officials face charges but cannot yet enter pleas.
Eight finance ministry officials in Uganda face serious charges of corruption, electronic fraud, and money laundering following a central bank hacking incident that resulted in a $21 million loss, according to court documents.
The hacking, which occurred last year, involved redirecting central bank payments to unauthorized recipients overseas, including Japan, Poland, and the UK. Some funds were meant for the International Development Association as loan repayments.
The accused have been remanded until February 18. Authorities are committed to pursuing justice while prioritizing safeguarding public funds from future incidents.
