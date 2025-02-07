Left Menu

Fraud Scandal Rocks Ugandan Finance Ministry

Eight officials from Uganda's finance ministry are accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering after a central bank hacking incident resulted in a $21 million loss. The funds, intended for international loan repayments, were redirected abroad. The officials face charges but cannot yet enter pleas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:24 IST
Fraud Scandal Rocks Ugandan Finance Ministry
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Eight finance ministry officials in Uganda face serious charges of corruption, electronic fraud, and money laundering following a central bank hacking incident that resulted in a $21 million loss, according to court documents.

The hacking, which occurred last year, involved redirecting central bank payments to unauthorized recipients overseas, including Japan, Poland, and the UK. Some funds were meant for the International Development Association as loan repayments.

The accused have been remanded until February 18. Authorities are committed to pursuing justice while prioritizing safeguarding public funds from future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025