Fraud Scandal Rocks Ugandan Finance Ministry

Eight finance ministry officials in Uganda face serious charges of corruption, electronic fraud, and money laundering following a central bank hacking incident that resulted in a $21 million loss, according to court documents.

The hacking, which occurred last year, involved redirecting central bank payments to unauthorized recipients overseas, including Japan, Poland, and the UK. Some funds were meant for the International Development Association as loan repayments.

The accused have been remanded until February 18. Authorities are committed to pursuing justice while prioritizing safeguarding public funds from future incidents.

