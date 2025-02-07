ICC Condemns Trump Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has publicly criticized the recent sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. On Friday, the ICC declared its condemnation of the actions targeting its staff members.

These measures, announced by Trump on Thursday, involve both economic and travel restrictions directed at individuals who are part of ICC investigations focusing on U.S. citizens and its allies, notably including Israel.

This marks a continuation of policies from Trump's first term, illustrating a persistent stance against ICC procedures perceived to challenge national or allied interests.

