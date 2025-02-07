Left Menu

U.N. Alarms Over Congo Crisis

The U.N. human rights chief expressed deep concern regarding the escalating crisis in eastern Congo, urging influential figures to halt the violence. Volker Turk emphasized the potential for the conflict to extend beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighting the urgent need for intervention at a Geneva Human Rights Council meeting.

The United Nations' human rights chief has raised an alarm about the worsening crisis in eastern Congo. During an emergency session at the Geneva Human Rights Council, Volker Turk emphasized the urgent need for intervention.

Turk warned that without decisive action from those with influence, the violence might spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo's borders. He painted a bleak picture of potential regional instability if the current trajectory continues.

His appeal comes amid increasing violence in the region, underscoring the need for a swift and coordinated international response to avert a growing humanitarian disaster.

