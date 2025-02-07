U.N. Alarms Over Congo Crisis

The United Nations' human rights chief has raised an alarm about the worsening crisis in eastern Congo. During an emergency session at the Geneva Human Rights Council, Volker Turk emphasized the urgent need for intervention.

Turk warned that without decisive action from those with influence, the violence might spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo's borders. He painted a bleak picture of potential regional instability if the current trajectory continues.

His appeal comes amid increasing violence in the region, underscoring the need for a swift and coordinated international response to avert a growing humanitarian disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)