Firecracker Factory Explosion Rocks West Bengal District

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district, West Bengal, injured multiple individuals on Friday. The factory is located in a densely populated area of Kalyani.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, which remains unknown. Those injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze that ensued from the explosion, as officials work to secure the area and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)