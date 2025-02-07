Firecracker Factory Explosion Rocks West Bengal District
A firecracker factory explosion in Nadia district, West Bengal, injured several people on Friday. The factory was situated in a crowded residential area in Kalyani. Emergency services are investigating the cause, while the injured have been hospitalized. Firefighters are working to control the fire.
07-02-2025
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district, West Bengal, injured multiple individuals on Friday. The factory is located in a densely populated area of Kalyani.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, which remains unknown. Those injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Firefighters are currently battling the blaze that ensued from the explosion, as officials work to secure the area and prevent further incidents.
