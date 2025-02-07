Left Menu

Firecracker Factory Explosion Rocks West Bengal District

A firecracker factory explosion in Nadia district, West Bengal, injured several people on Friday. The factory was situated in a crowded residential area in Kalyani. Emergency services are investigating the cause, while the injured have been hospitalized. Firefighters are working to control the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:56 IST
Firecracker Factory Explosion Rocks West Bengal District
explosion Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district, West Bengal, injured multiple individuals on Friday. The factory is located in a densely populated area of Kalyani.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, which remains unknown. Those injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze that ensued from the explosion, as officials work to secure the area and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025