ICC Urges Unity Against U.S. Sanctions
The International Criminal Court denounced U.S. sanctions imposed by President Trump, urging its members to defend its impartial judicial work. The White House justified the move after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
In a defiant stance, the International Criminal Court (ICC) called upon its member states on Friday to oppose the sanctions levied by President Donald Trump, describing them as a deliberate attempt to undermine the court's integrity and independence.
The White House had issued an executive order a day earlier, labeling the ICC's actions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as unjust and baseless, prompted by an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza last year.
The Hague-based tribunal rebuked the sanctions, declaring its unwavering commitment to justice for victims of global atrocities and urging international solidarity in defense of justice and human rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
