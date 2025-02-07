Left Menu

Quantum Computers: A Looming Threat to Financial Security

The Quantum Safe Financial Forum warns the financial sector of the potential risks posed by quantum computers to data encryption in the next 10-15 years. It recommends institutions start identifying vulnerable cryptographic standards and draft operational plans while noting the lack of need for immediate regulatory change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In an urgent call to action, the Europol-led Quantum Safe Financial Forum has underscored the impending threat of quantum computers to the financial sector's data encryption techniques used today. Quantum computing could potentially undermine customer confidentiality and digital trust within a decade.

The forum, established by the pan-European police agency, sees no immediate need for new regulations, thanks to existing European Union laws. Nevertheless, it advocates for early preparedness against quantum threats, emphasizing the importance of banks and financial institutions to evaluate the security of their cryptographic standards.

Including central banks and industry giants like Mastercard, the forum encourages proactive steps among its members to safeguard sensitive information, aligning with the U.S. ambition of achieving quantum resistance by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

