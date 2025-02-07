Kremlin Calls for Patience Amid Swirls of Trump-Putin Meeting Rumors

The Kremlin has urged patience and caution in response to speculative reports on U.S. strategies for concluding the Ukraine war. During a Friday briefing, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, addressed rumors of a potential meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of patience as misinformation circulates.

Peskov acknowledged discussions around a truce, but insisted there was nothing substantial to report at the moment. Despite multiple contradictory reports, both Trump and Putin have expressed a strong desire to meet, primarily to expedite the resolution of the lengthy conflict.

State media and officials suggest that preparations for such a meeting are well underway, potentially occurring as early as February or March. However, explicit confirmations on the meeting plans or discussions remain elusive, as Peskov indicates increased contacts with Trump’s team but withheld further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)