Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured South Korea of stable relations amid global uncertainties. During a meeting with Woo Won-shik, South Korea's National Assembly speaker, Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to a cooperative partnership. The meeting coincided with the ninth Asian Winter Games opening ceremony in Harbin.

Xi stressed the importance of both countries' joint efforts to enhance and solidify their strategic ties. The current international climate presents increasing unpredictability, making bilateral collaboration more crucial than ever, according to a report by China's national broadcaster.

Woo's visit to Harbin highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between China and South Korea. Both nations continue to prioritize and expand their cooperative initiatives, underscoring the significance of their partnership on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)