Xi Jinping Emphasizes Stable Ties with South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Woo Won-shik, South Korea's National Assembly speaker, that China's policy towards South Korea remains stable. Meeting in Harbin, Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic cooperative partnership amid global uncertainties, as reported by China's national television broadcaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:13 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured South Korea of stable relations amid global uncertainties. During a meeting with Woo Won-shik, South Korea's National Assembly speaker, Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to a cooperative partnership. The meeting coincided with the ninth Asian Winter Games opening ceremony in Harbin.

Xi stressed the importance of both countries' joint efforts to enhance and solidify their strategic ties. The current international climate presents increasing unpredictability, making bilateral collaboration more crucial than ever, according to a report by China's national broadcaster.

Woo's visit to Harbin highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between China and South Korea. Both nations continue to prioritize and expand their cooperative initiatives, underscoring the significance of their partnership on the international stage.

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

