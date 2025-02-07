Martin Ssempa Proposes Legalising Polygamy for Christians in Uganda's Marriage Bill, 2024

Pastor Martin Ssempa, leader of Makerere Community Church, has stirred fresh controversy by urging the Ugandan Parliament to legalise polygamy for Christians, criminalise adultery, and mandate a minimum frequency for conjugal relations among married couples. His proposals were made during submissions on the Marriage Bill, 2024 before the Committees of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Gender, Labour and Social Development on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

The Marriage Bill, 2024, aims to reform, repeal, and consolidate Uganda's legal framework governing marriage. It seeks to clarify recognised forms of marriage, as well as the conditions for separation and dissolution. While the bill primarily focuses on streamlining existing laws, Pastor Ssempa's submissions have introduced new and controversial dimensions.

Polygamy for Christians: A Call for Inclusion

Pastor Ssempa argued that the current legal framework, which recognises monogamy as the only form of Christian marriage, is out of touch with the realities of many believers. “We must recognise polygamy as an arrangement for the Christian community. Why do we have to separate families or break down marriages for people to be called Christians?” he questioned. Ssempa claimed that many 'good Christians' are in polygamous marriages and that denying them recognition contradicts the spirit of inclusivity.

He further stated that many of his fellow pastors share his views but are hesitant to express them publicly. “We cannot say that those who marry more than one wife cannot be called Christians,” he emphasized.

Criminalising Adultery: Protecting the Marriage Covenant

In addition to advocating for polygamy, Pastor Ssempa urged MPs to criminalise adultery, citing its destructive impact on families. “We are lawless around the area of dissolving domestic disputes, especially adultery. We cannot have a law on marriage without a clause on adultery to safeguard the covenant,” he stated. According to Ssempa, adultery is an unregulated offence that has wrecked countless marriages, and its criminalisation would provide legal protection for marital fidelity.

Regulating Conjugal Rights: A Proposal for Minimum Standards

Perhaps the most controversial of Ssempa’s proposals was his call to legislate conjugal obligations. He proposed that the new law should prescribe a minimum of three times per week for couples to fulfil their conjugal duties. Ssempa argued that denial of sex within marriage is a serious issue contributing to domestic violence and marital breakdowns. “Denial of sex in marriage is a serious matter wrecking families, yet it is not currently provided for in the law,” he said.

Ssempa also commended a provision in the bill that renders marriages void if not consummated within the first six months. He suggested that this clause be expanded to include regular marital relations as a legal requirement.

Parliamentary Reactions: Concerns Over Overreach and Biblical Basis

MPs challenged Pastor Ssempa to justify his proposals, particularly the inclusion of polygamy under Christian marriages. Hon. Laura Kanushu, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Development, questioned the biblical basis for Christian polygamy. “Can you give us a scripture in the New Testament that allows Christians to have more than one wife? Why do you want to introduce polygamy into the Christian community when there are other forms of marriage, such as customary and Muslim marriages, which are potentially polygamous?” she asked.

Hon. Stephen Bakka Mugabi, Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, expressed concerns about the state overstepping its bounds by legislating conjugal obligations. “Are we not over-legislating, for the state to enter into people’s bedrooms? Is the number of times proposed for couples to honour conjugal rights backed by research?” he questioned.

Conclusion

Pastor Ssempa’s proposals have reignited debates over the intersection of religion, law, and personal freedoms in Uganda. While some may view his suggestions as aligning with traditional values, others see them as intrusive and incompatible with modern legal standards. As Parliament continues to review the Marriage Bill, 2024, these contentious issues are likely to dominate discussions in the coming weeks.