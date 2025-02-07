NDA MPs from Bihar Thank PM Modi for Budget Boost

NDA MPs from Bihar, on Friday, expressed their appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Budget's focus on the state's development.

Key announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included establishing a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar, greenfield airport projects, and airport capacity expansions in Patna and Bihta.

Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Giriraj Singh highlighted Modi's commitment to eastern India's development, while nearly 30 NDA MPs attended a meeting to discuss the budget's impact on Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)