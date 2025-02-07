BSF Thwarts Infiltration Ring at India-Bangladesh Border
In a significant operation, the BSF apprehended seven Bangladeshi infiltrators and three Indian touts along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The BSF initiated the operation after spotting infiltrators and undertaken a search leading to arrests and seizure of items, disrupting the illegal crossing network.
Updated: 07-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:49 IST
In a significant crackdown, the BSF detained seven Bangladeshi infiltrators and three Indian touts during an operation along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials reported on Friday.
The operation commenced at 5 a.m. on February 6, as a patrol team identified seven infiltrators attempting an illegal border crossing from India to Bangladesh.
While two infiltrators were apprehended on the spot, five others managed to evade initial capture, prompting an intensive follow-up operation that resulted in their subsequent arrest and the busting of a cross-border smuggling ring.
