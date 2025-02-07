Swift Arrest: Footpath Fugitives Nabbed on Local Train

In an unexpected turn of events, two men with criminal records were arrested by the police while attempting to evade capture on a suburban train. The suspects were linked to a robbery at a shop under the jurisdiction of JJ Marg police station, according to an official statement on Friday.

Arif Khan, also known as Kubadya, and his associate Firoz Sheikh, were both tracked down after allegedly stealing a laptop and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the shop last week. The suspects were noted for living transiently on footpaths, complicating the efforts to apprehend them, the official noted.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities located the duo in the dense area near Reay Road railway station. Upon spotting the police, the suspects fled and boarded a local train. The pursuing officers managed to board the same train and successfully detained the pair. Khan is reportedly implicated in nine other cases, with Sheikh involved in three. Investigations are ongoing.

