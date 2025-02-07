Left Menu

Swift Arrest: Footpath Fugitives Nabbed on Local Train

Two individuals with criminal histories were apprehended on a suburban train for involvement in a recent shop theft. They had stolen a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash. Identified as Arif Khan and Firoz Sheikh, the duo had been evading police by living itinerant lives on footpaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:33 IST
Swift Arrest: Footpath Fugitives Nabbed on Local Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, two men with criminal records were arrested by the police while attempting to evade capture on a suburban train. The suspects were linked to a robbery at a shop under the jurisdiction of JJ Marg police station, according to an official statement on Friday.

Arif Khan, also known as Kubadya, and his associate Firoz Sheikh, were both tracked down after allegedly stealing a laptop and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the shop last week. The suspects were noted for living transiently on footpaths, complicating the efforts to apprehend them, the official noted.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities located the duo in the dense area near Reay Road railway station. Upon spotting the police, the suspects fled and boarded a local train. The pursuing officers managed to board the same train and successfully detained the pair. Khan is reportedly implicated in nine other cases, with Sheikh involved in three. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025