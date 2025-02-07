Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russian Police Investigate Alleged Assault on Journalist
Russian police are probing an alleged assault on a journalist by an individual thought to be a British embassy employee. The incident occurred at Moscow's Vnukovo airport and involved a journalist who claimed 'physical and moral injury.' The case underscores the strained British-Russian relations amid the Ukraine conflict.
In a development likely to exacerbate existing tensions, Russian police have launched a criminal investigation into an alleged assault against a freelance journalist purportedly involving a British embassy employee, according to Russia's interior ministry. The incident reportedly took place at Moscow's Vnukovo airport.
The journalist, a 23-year-old woman, claims she suffered physical and moral injury while attempting to interview British diplomats. The alleged assailant pushed her, causing her to lose balance. The British embassy has reportedly not responded to police requests for identifying the assailant or verifying his diplomatic status.
This incident occurs amid increasingly strained relations between Britain and Russia. Britain's recent expulsion of a Russian diplomat, following the ousting of a British counterpart last November, exemplifies the fragile diplomatic relations that have deteriorated further since the Ukraine conflict began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
