Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking candidly last Friday, addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestive remarks about potentially absorbing Canada, attributing them to the nation's wealth of natural resources. The Toronto Star reported that Trudeau's comments, meant for a private session with business and labor leaders, were mistakenly broadcasted.

During the session, Trudeau explained that Trump's absorption idea is indeed plausible due to America's interest in Canada's resources. Although the Prime Minister's office did not confirm these remarks, Trudeau stressed the importance of addressing Trump's tariffs threats and maintaining diplomatic relations.

Navarro, a senior adviser to Trump, underscored concerns over Canada's role in drug smuggling and visa issues. Trudeau, meanwhile, urged for internal trade reforms to shield the economy from U.S. sanctions, while committing to improving bilateral relations through strategic trade diversification.

