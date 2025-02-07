Italy's Controversial Spyware Scandal: Unveiling the Political Storm

Italy is grappling with mounting pressure to clarify its association with the Israeli spyware maker Paragon, following allegations that its technology was used to target government critics rather than criminals. The controversy has prompted demands for accountability from both political opponents and the public.

Reports emerged last week after Meta's WhatsApp revealed that Paragon's spyware had targeted numerous users, including critical figures like a journalist and a human rights activist related to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's governance. While the Italian government admitted that seven individuals had been affected, it denied any illicit hacking involvement and called for a thorough investigation.

Despite the government's denial, The Guardian and Haaretz report that Paragon has severed ties with Italy, doubting the government's claims. This has fueled opposition leaders' calls for more transparency, with the Democratic Party's Elly Schlein labeling the affair as serious and demanding government clarification. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini suggested internal conflicts within intelligence services might play a role, but later retracted his statement.

