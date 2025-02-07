Strengthening Regional Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Defence Dialogue
Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha discussed regional security and maritime cooperation in Sri Lanka. The talks highlighted India's support in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster response, underscoring strong defence ties between the two nations.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, held a significant meeting with Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, on Friday. The discussions were centered around boosting regional security and maritime cooperation.
Taking place at the Defence Ministry office in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, the talks underscored the robust bilateral defence ties between India and Sri Lanka. Jha emphasized India's steadfast support in areas like counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster response.
Thuyacontha expressed gratitude for India's continued assistance, acknowledging its vital role in ensuring regional stability. The meeting, also attended by senior Indian Defence officials, concluded with an exchange of mementoes, symbolizing the strong partnership between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We laid stress on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, de-radicalisation: PM after talks with Indonesian Prez.
Indonesian Navy Chief Visits India to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation and Defense Ties
Major Counter-Terrorism Operation Unfolds in Rajouri
India and Indonesia Bolster Maritime Cooperation with Renewed MoU
UAE Engages in Key Arab Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Cairo