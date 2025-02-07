Strengthening Regional Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Defence Dialogue

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, held a significant meeting with Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, on Friday. The discussions were centered around boosting regional security and maritime cooperation.

Taking place at the Defence Ministry office in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, the talks underscored the robust bilateral defence ties between India and Sri Lanka. Jha emphasized India's steadfast support in areas like counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster response.

Thuyacontha expressed gratitude for India's continued assistance, acknowledging its vital role in ensuring regional stability. The meeting, also attended by senior Indian Defence officials, concluded with an exchange of mementoes, symbolizing the strong partnership between the two nations.

