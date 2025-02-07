Left Menu

Trudeau Warns of Canada's Vulnerability Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has voiced concerns regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of absorbing Canada, linked to its abundant natural resources. Trudeau addressed business and labor leaders about the political and economic challenges posed by Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian imports, highlighting Canada's dependence on U.S. trade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised alarms over U.S. President Donald Trump's notion of annexing Canada, relating it to Canada's vast resources, according to government sources. In a closed meeting with business and labor leaders, Trudeau discussed strategies to counter potential tariffs on Canadian imports threatened by Trump.

The Toronto Star first reported Trudeau's comments, revealed via a stray loudspeaker transmission, about Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada might benefit by becoming the 51st state. The government verified the accuracy of the Toronto Star's account, emphasizing Canada's major role as a supplier of oil, minerals, and other resources, positioning it as a trusted trade partner.

Publicly addressing reporters, Trudeau noted that even if tariff threats are averted, long-term political challenges with the U.S. may persist. Trump had proposed postponing Canadian tariffs by 30 days for concessions on border enforcement, particularly against fentanyl smuggling. Trudeau stressed Canada's commitment to combat drug flow, citing data on fentanyl seizures. In response to potential tariffs, Trudeau vowed retaliatory measures, while aiming to remove such sanctions swiftly to protect Canada's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

