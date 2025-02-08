AUKUS Pact Strengthens US-Australia Defense Ties

The U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed President Donald Trump's endorsement of the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, following Australia's confirmation of its initial $500 million payment under the defense pact. He expressed the President's awareness and backing of AUKUS, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base.

Under the AUKUS agreement, Australia commits to investing $3 billion to enhance the U.S. submarine industry's capacity. The United States will, in return, sell several Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in the early 2030s. Additionally, Britain and Australia will jointly construct a new AUKUS-class submarine.

During discussions with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, Hegseth was optimistic about delivering the submarines on time. Marles expressed satisfaction with the progress of production and sustainment of the Virginia-class submarines. The AUKUS agreement is a strategic move to address concerns about China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

