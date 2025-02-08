Left Menu

Summit Diplomacy: Seeking Peace in Eastern Congo

Eastern and Southern African leaders meet in Tanzania to address the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, fueled by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. Despite a ceasefire, violence continues, worsening the humanitarian crisis. The summit aims to revive stalled peace processes amid international concerns over human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:02 IST
Summit Diplomacy: Seeking Peace in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed push for peace, leaders from Eastern and Southern Africa gather in Tanzania to address the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have intensified their offensive, capturing Goma and advancing towards Bukavu, prompting urgent regional diplomatic efforts.

Congo's Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame plan to attend the summit, highlighting the critical need for dialogue as tensions rise over mutual accusations of responsibility for the violence. With previous peace processes stalled, the Dar es Salaam summit is viewed as a crucial opportunity for a breakthrough.

The Institute for Security Studies emphasizes the urgency of a ceasefire and humanitarian access as thousands remain displaced. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court is monitoring reported human rights violations, and the U.S. is considering sanctions, underscoring the international pressure for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025