Summit Diplomacy: Seeking Peace in Eastern Congo

In a renewed push for peace, leaders from Eastern and Southern Africa gather in Tanzania to address the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have intensified their offensive, capturing Goma and advancing towards Bukavu, prompting urgent regional diplomatic efforts.

Congo's Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame plan to attend the summit, highlighting the critical need for dialogue as tensions rise over mutual accusations of responsibility for the violence. With previous peace processes stalled, the Dar es Salaam summit is viewed as a crucial opportunity for a breakthrough.

The Institute for Security Studies emphasizes the urgency of a ceasefire and humanitarian access as thousands remain displaced. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court is monitoring reported human rights violations, and the U.S. is considering sanctions, underscoring the international pressure for a resolution.

